Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. MiX Telematics posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 133,085 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $310.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

