Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 842,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.67 million, a P/E ratio of -154.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

