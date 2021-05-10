Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Murphy Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. 68,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,652. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,817.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,589. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

