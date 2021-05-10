Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce sales of $6.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.99 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $97.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SELB. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 767,763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.