Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,312. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

