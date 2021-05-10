Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. 2,342,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $41,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

