Zacks: Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $10.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $10.93 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $8.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $46.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $48.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $47.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.03 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after acquiring an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $73.59 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Best Buy (BBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.