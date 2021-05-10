Zacks: Brokerages Expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post $1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.31. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,295,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,002,000 after buying an additional 145,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 284,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF opened at $55.10 on Monday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

