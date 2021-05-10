Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.62. DexCom posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $358.74 on Monday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 148.24, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in DexCom by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in DexCom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

