Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.30 Million

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post $27.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $41.00 million. Nektar Therapeutics posted sales of $48.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $115.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $163.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $322.92 million, with estimates ranging from $98.00 million to $637.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 975,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

