Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post sales of $235.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.80 million and the lowest is $163.83 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $42.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 461.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $426,065,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,335,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

