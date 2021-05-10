Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the highest is $6.18 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 225,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 3,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $987.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

