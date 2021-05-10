Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Sell

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of ATRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,994. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $34,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,559 shares of company stock worth $3,238,592 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

