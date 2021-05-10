Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of FLXN opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $365.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

