Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Nabtesco had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabtesco will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

