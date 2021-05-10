Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Sell

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $25.68 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 642.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OneSpan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in OneSpan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

