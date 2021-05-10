Zacks Investment Research Downgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

