Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bandwidth reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. As a leading provider of a cloud-based communications platform, the company benefits from cost-effective operations. The acquisition of Voxbone complements its product portfolio and enables it to offer a unified software platform to better serve global customers. With an accretive customer base, the Communications Platform-as-a-Service segment is believed to be a long-term growth driver. It is the only application programming interface platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with a usage-based revenue model. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. High operating costs dent its margins. It faces concentration risks as revenues are generated from a limited number of enterprise customers.”

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.63.

Bandwidth stock opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bandwidth by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.