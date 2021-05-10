Zacks Investment Research Lowers James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

