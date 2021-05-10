Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Sell

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNDC. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Landec stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 72,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 114,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,830. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Landec by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,252 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Landec in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

