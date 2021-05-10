Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

TSE stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,486,437. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

