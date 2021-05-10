Zacks Investment Research Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WRLD. TheStreet upgraded World Acceptance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $134.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $913.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $170.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.56.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,081.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $83,493.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,120 shares of company stock worth $2,175,209. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.