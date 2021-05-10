Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) to Hold

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CEIX. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,042. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $455.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

