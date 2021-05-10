Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $139.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.25.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $129.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Masonite International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

