Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.69.

RDFN opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 70.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 35.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

