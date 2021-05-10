Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.94 ($118.75).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.05. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

