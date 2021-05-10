Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZLDPF opened at $32.60 on Monday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

