Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,031 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

