Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 417,233 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

RCL opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

