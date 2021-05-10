Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,067 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

