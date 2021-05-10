Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of UMH Properties worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $18,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UMH Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $5,812,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

UMH stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 120.63%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

