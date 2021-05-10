Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 233,733 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 233,733 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $24,458,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,865,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,434,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 394,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after acquiring an additional 393,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.13.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.