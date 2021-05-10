Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.36.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $119.40 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,004,000 after buying an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after buying an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

