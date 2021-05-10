ZIMBOCASH Hits Market Cap of $4.56 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $4.56 million and $15,690.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $640.19 or 0.01108163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00245812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $704.90 or 0.01220161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00752808 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.