Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.34

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.34 and last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 2912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,845 shares of company stock worth $7,198,200. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.