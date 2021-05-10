Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 319.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $59.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,845 shares of company stock worth $7,198,200. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

