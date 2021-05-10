Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,200 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

