ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$676 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.36 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.48. 2,441,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In other news, Director Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 225,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,736,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,736,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,645,190 shares of company stock valued at $137,160,489.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

