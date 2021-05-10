Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 100,494 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,841,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 406,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

