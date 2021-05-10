Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 192,591 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,591 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.19% of Centene worth $72,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Centene by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Centene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.91. 30,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,771,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,150. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

