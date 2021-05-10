Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 12,633 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $66,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $20,083,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.77. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $196.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

