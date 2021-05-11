-$0.01 EPS Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cantaloupe.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 22.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $13,951,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $759.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

