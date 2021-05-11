-$0.07 EPS Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SND opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.09. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smart Sand by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

