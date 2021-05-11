$0.30 EPS Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 385.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Money Express by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

