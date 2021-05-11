$0.32 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of LL stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

