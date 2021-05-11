$0.32 EPS Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of LL stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.