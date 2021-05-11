$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. MGIC Investment reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%.

MTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 4,949,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 55,065 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

