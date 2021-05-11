$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,929. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

