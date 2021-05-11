$0.44 EPS Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. 3,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.