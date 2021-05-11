$0.79 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.76. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $523.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

