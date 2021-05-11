$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 35,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

